Advertisement

Activist: Man shot by Minneapolis police didn’t live in raided apartment

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A civil rights attorney says relatives told her a man fatally shot by Minneapolis police executing a search warrant in a homicide investigation did not live in the apartment raided by the SWAT team.

Police late Thursday identified the man as 22-year-old Amir Locke, confirming a name released earlier by activists.

The civil rights attorney, Nekima Levy Armstrong, who is also a prominent community activist, said the family told her that Locke didn’t live in the apartment, that police were not looking for him and that he wasn’t named in the warrants.

The search warrants have not been made public.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
One dead after large fire erupts northwest of Omaha
(WOWT file photo)
Fourth Rosewood Academy daycare employee facing charges
(AP graphic)
Wednesday Feb. 2 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, pushing death toll past 1,000
Millard Public Schools logo
Millard Public Schools superintendent finalists announced
14-year-old Isabella Santiago
Family of Omaha teen shot to death speak out, plan to honor her with nonprofit’s mission

Latest News

Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, 12, of Enterprise, Alabama, was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45...
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Alabama girl
Corps: Missouri River power output below average in 2021
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
Police are still looking to identify the suspect who fell through the ceiling.
Attempted robber with gun falls through ceiling of bank, leaves when he can’t open vault