UNO to receive $1.1M STEM grant

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 3, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -U.S. Senator Deb Fischer and U.S. Representative Don Bacon have announced the University of Nebraska at Omaha will receive a $1.1 million federal grant from the National Science Foundation.

The merit-based grant will support science, technology, engineering, and mathematics learning in Omaha and will focus on partnerships between UNO and local schools to prepare teachers and students for future challenges.

UNO’s Chancellor, Joanne Li called the reward a “remarkable honor,” and says it will help the university meet the demand for programming to support P-12 schools, informal educators, and community partners.

In a statement, Li says, “As Nebraska’s metropolitan university, UNO is uniquely positioned to drive economic growth and quality of life across the Omaha area. We at UNO look forward to continued engagement with our elected leaders throughout this important process for our state’s future.”

The NSF, which is providing the grant, addresses the need for attracting, training, and retaining effective elementary and secondary mathematics and science teachers in high-need school districts.

The total grant will be $1,119,013.

