Teen dies 2 days after wrong-way crash in central Nebraska

Officials say a teen who caused a head-on crash on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska over the weekend while fleeing a traffic stop has died.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nebraska State Patrol says 18-year-old Angel Pojoy Domingo of Grand Island died at a hospital on Tuesday.

Investigators say an Aurora police officer spotted Domingo heading east and driving recklessly early Sunday on the interstate and tried to stop Domingo’s car. Investigators say Domingo then turned around and began driving west in the eastbound lanes and soon hit a sport utility vehicle head-on.

Investigators say Domingo was thrown from the car.

The 40-year-old driver of the SUV was flown to an Omaha hospital and is expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

