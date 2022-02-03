Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Coldest morning of the week before a warmer weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frigid weather out there as you get going on this Thursday morning. Air temps are near zero with wind chills in the -10 to -20 range for a while. Thankfully we’ll have quite a bit of sunshine today to make it look better outside. We’ll only be able to warm into the upper teens this afternoon.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully the wind will back off gradually this morning and be very light this afternoon. That will help the wind chills improve later today too.

Thursday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Wind Chill Thursday (WOWT)

We’ll have another night in the single digits tonight but we should be able to stay above zero heading into Friday morning. We may even be able to start warming a little earlier than usual thanks to the south wind that we’ll have for a while in the morning. The wind will then become NW later in the day and limit our ability to warm some. Highs are likely to be in the lower 30s. with sunny skies.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Friday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Saturday will be the best day of the next 3 and the best day of the weekend. Even with a brisk southwest wind gusting to 35 mph, we’ll be able to warm into the lower 50s! Colder Sunday highs are likely though.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

