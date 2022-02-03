Large fire erupts near Elk City

ELK CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire Thursday morning near Elk City, Nebraska which is north of Elkhorn.

The fire was at a farm just west of 225th and Dutch Hall Road. A picture provided by a responding crew revealed a fire burning through a large barn.

6 News was kept back from the scene. A quick survey revealed first responders from Kennard, Yutan, Valley, Fremont, Bennington, and Ralston were on the scene along with the Nebraska Humane Society.

