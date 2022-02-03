Fourth Rosewood Academy daycare employee facing charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former daycare employee is due in court next week to face charges of negligent child abuse. The case is an extension of last year’s investigations into Rosewood Academy.

The latest allegations involve three children, according to court documents. Those close to the victims say a daycare teacher named Lindsey Hansen allegedly had a child sleep on the bathroom floor. The charge is a misdemeanor.

The case goes back to December 2020.

Rosewood Academy had three locations in the Omaha-metro area: two in Douglas County, one in Sarpy. Last spring, owner Carl Hansen — no relation to the most recently ticketed employee — was accused of yanking the wrist of a 2-year-old, causing him to fall. He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 12 months probation.

Many parents of kids who attended Rosewood still can’t believe they were kept in the dark for so long.

“There are 11 kids involved in two of these cases,” said Matt Turner of Omaha. “Most of the parents were not aware that their child’s teacher was ever investigated by the state, let alone that investigation led to substantiated cases of abuse.”

Turner and a number of other parents are urging Nebraska lawmakers to study why there isn’t better communication between state officials tasked with monitoring daycare — like law enforcement — and those who watch our children for a living.

