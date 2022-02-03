Advertisement

Family of Omaha teen shot to death speak out, plan to honor her with nonprofit’s mission

Two 16-year-olds have been charged with the shooting death of 14-year-old Isabella Santiago.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family rocked by gun violence is speaking out after their daughter was shot in December.

“I think we are all just lost,” said Santiago’s mother, Stephanie Meadows.

Fourteen-year-old Isabella Santiago was shot and killed in late December. It happened near 37th and P streets.

Meadows said her daughter was with her stepbrother and another friend.

When they went to drop the friend off, “a car sped up and got next to them and one of the backseat passengers shot ten rounds into the car and hit her one time. It went into her back and through her lung into her heart,” Meadows said.

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection with Santiago’s death.

But her family says this is part of a larger issue in our community: gun violence among teens.

“When children murder other children, it’s senseless, it leaves so many broken hearts and it’s beyond sad. It’s useless,” said Sheila Grimit, Isabella’s grandma.

The family is now working to get a nonprofit started to honor the life of Santiago but to also make sure this doesn’t happen to another family.

It will be called ‘Santi’s world’ and the family hopes it will be a safe haven for teens.

“Eventually we’d like to have a brick and mortar. Possibly like a gym, you know, something that they can come and be positive and not be out in trouble. She wasn’t doing that, but the reason it happened was that others were,” Meadows said.

The family says through “Santi’s world,” they can keep her bright personality alive while making a difference for others.

