Early voting ballot applications mailed out in Douglas County

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early voting ballot applications for the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election have been mailed out to registered voters who signed up to be on the Douglas County Early Voting Request List.

Recipients should look for postcard-sized pieces, printed on green cardstock and should receive them within seven to ten days.

Voters must complete and sign the form, and return it to the Election Commission by May 2 to receive their ballot by mail.

The county elections office prefers voters to use ballot drop boxes to submit their applications when possible, and all drop box locations are now open.

Any voter who does not receive an early voting application postcard may request a by-mail ballot by submitting a request in writing, accompanied by their signature. And those with any questions can visit the county election commission website or call (402) 444-VOTE.

The deadline to request for an early voting ballot to be mailed for the primary election is 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022.

The first ballots will start being mailed out on Monday, April 4.

