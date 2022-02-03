Bike advocates ask for aid to finish Lincoln-to-Omaha trail

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - An unfinished stretch of bicycle trail that would connect Omaha and Lincoln could get a financial boost from the state under a proposal presented to Nebraska lawmakers.

Trail advocates are asking members of the Appropriations Committee to approve state funding to bridge the 8-mile gap between the existing MoPac trails in rural Cass County. They’re also seeking financial assistance for work on the Cowboy Trail, a scenic pathway through northern Nebraska that’s used by bikers, hikers, and horse riders.

The projects are part of the larger Great American Rail-Trail initiative, an effort to connect existing trails into one nation-spanning, 3,700-mile route from Washington state to Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.