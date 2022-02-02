Advertisement

Westside Community Schools holds caucus for 2022 Board of Education

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community members in the Westside Community Schools District are picking their next school board nominees Tuesday.

The caucus starts at 7 p.m. People who are registered voters and who live in District 66 will nominate up to four candidates for two positions.

Here are the four people who said they’re running for the Board of Education:

  • Dr. Terry Buckman
  • Kris Karnes
  • Jessica Powell
  • Adam Yale

The top four vote-getters tonight, which could include write-in candidates, will appear on the ballot for the statewide Primary Election on May 10.

Two candidates will then be elected for a six-year term.

