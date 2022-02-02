Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid air has moved in for the next couple days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The north wind has sent the cold air barreling in all night leading us into the teens to start the day. Wind chills are going to bounce around zero most of the day as the clouds make it tough to warm at any point. A high in the upper teens will be the best we can do.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind Chill Forecast (WOWT)

North wind gusts will be in the 25-30 mph range at worst most of the day. That cold air will continue to funnel tonight as air temperatures will likely drop close to zero by Thursday morning. With north winds still in the 10-20 mph range then, our wind chills could get as cold as -20 degrees. There is a Wind Chill Advisory in place for most of our area.

Wind Chill (WOWT)

Clouds will clear early Thursday giving us quite a bit of sunshine all day but it will still be tough to warmer. Those really cold wind chills will take a while to moderate.

Thursday Wind Chill (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

After one more cold morning Friday, we’ll finally be able to warm a bit by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s with sunshine should be a good way to lead into the weekend. Saturday will make a run at 50 degrees!

