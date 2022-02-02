Advertisement

Omaha Fire responds to two overnight house fires

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to two overnight house fires early Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers say the first call came in at 12:24 a.m. for a home near South 28th Street and Vinton Street.

The second was reported just before 5:00 a.m. at a home near North 40th Street and Binney Street.

No injuries were reported at either scene.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

