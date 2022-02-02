Advertisement

Nurse practitioner in Louisiana arrested for human trafficking, narcotics charges

Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in...
Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in addition to distribution and possession of drugs(Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KALB Digital Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A nurse practitioner in Louisiana was arrested for human trafficking and narcotics charges, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

KALB reports the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit received complaints about a medical provider who was allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors.

RADE agents said they later discovered Mark Damian Declouet Jr. would allegedly solicit men with cash to locate and provide females for sexual purposes.

Declouet was a psychiatric nurse practitioner in the Alexandria area.

He was taken into custody and charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in addition to distribution and possession of drugs.

Authorities said they found suboxone films, fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at his home.

“Our agents, through their investigation, believe there may be more victims of this suspect out there and we are encouraging them to come forward,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “Nothing is more disturbing than someone of authority victimizing someone in need.”

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Together Omaha turns hotel into shelter for elder homeless
Power outage briefly reported in Omaha
(AP graphic)
Tuesday Feb. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 8 deaths, most unvaccinated
Car crash at 60th and Sorensen on Jan. 31, 2022.
Three people sent to hospital after crash in Omaha
Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled an ARPA-based aid program for Nebraska homeowners on Tuesday, Feb....
Ricketts announces ARPA financial aid for Nebraska homeowners impacted by COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana,...
Experts: Energy attacks could be behind some ‘Havana syndrome’ cases
Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting...
No motive revealed in shooting that killed Minnesota student