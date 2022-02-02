Advertisement

No motor vehicle homicide charge in Blackstone pedestrian fatal

The Douglas County Attorney has determined that the state is unable to charge a man with motor vehicle homicide in the Dec. 4 death of a pedestrian.
By Kevin Westhues
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Attorney has determined that the state is unable to charge a man with motor vehicle homicide in the Dec. 4 death of a pedestrian in the Blackstone District.

The victim, 20-year-old Kaitlyn Vanessen, died after being struck in traffic at 38th and Farnam streets.

County Attorney Don Kleine revealed Wednesday that an investigation found the driver, William Wright, was under the influence of alcohol and was speeding at the time. However, the investigation also revealed that Wright had a green light, and Vanessen was under the influence of alcohol when she walked against the signal.

Kleine said the state “remains unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that William Wright’s intoxication was the proximate cause of the death of Kaitlyn Vanessen. This proximate cause of death is an element required to obtain a conviction for motor vehicle homicide.”

The case will be referred to the Omaha City Prosecutor’s Office to consider charging Wright with DUI and any other traffic offenses.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Together Omaha turns hotel into shelter for elder homeless
Power outage briefly reported in Omaha
(AP graphic)
Tuesday Feb. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 8 deaths, most unvaccinated
Car crash at 60th and Sorensen on Jan. 31, 2022.
Three people sent to hospital after crash in Omaha
Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled an ARPA-based aid program for Nebraska homeowners on Tuesday, Feb....
Ricketts announces ARPA financial aid for Nebraska homeowners impacted by COVID-19

Latest News

(AP graphic)
Wednesday Feb. 2 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 deaths, pushing total past 1,000
Millard Public Schools logo
Finalists named for Millard Public Schools superintendent
Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled an ARPA-based aid program for Nebraska homeowners on Tuesday, Feb....
Ricketts announces ARPA financial aid for Nebraska homeowners impacted by COVID-19
Rosewood daycare
Fourth Rosewood Academy daycare employee cited