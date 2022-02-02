New Omaha based app draws in more business for restaurants and bars

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new local app is aiming to help bring more business to local restaurants and bars.

It’s the Food Lovers app and it’s all about staying local.

The entire app is designed so people can find metro restaurants and bars they may have never heard of.

“We have several hundred at this point already on there. Restaurants, breweries, bakeries, cottage bakers where they are able to list a monthly offer that they want to have listed on the app,” said Stacy Winters, founder of Omaha Food Lovers.

The idea for the app sparked from the Omaha Food Lovers Facebook group.

Nearly 74,000 people are a part of the group. The founder of Omaha Food Lovers says the app brings the people in the group and business owners together.

“So people can discover those places and hopefully create repeat business out of it and spread the word,” said Winters.

The app launched just a few days ago.

Kirk Hearon is one of the hundreds of local business owners on the app.

He owns the Bearded Brewer. He says he’s already seeing the benefits from it.

“Heck yeah. I think it was the first day it launched we had two people in a row that came in and we redeemed the offer on there. It was impact right away,” said Kirk Hearon, Bearded Brewer Owner.

Raechel Vanbuskirk owns the Deviled Egg Co. She recently opened a storefront after having a food truck.

She says this app is different from any others she’s used before.

“As a start-up and a business owner you don’t have a lot of disposable income so it was nice that it was free to us to use and it was neat that we were able to specifically chose different specials on a monthly basis to really help test out what it really is that our customers want from us,” said Raechel Vanbuskirk, Deviled Egg Co. Owner

Now—the excitement is building as more and more people are catching on to the new app.

“It’s something that we are going to embrace here and I think it’s something Omaha is going to embrace as a community and the businesses are going to embrace and we’ll be able to communicate with the customers we can’t reach,” said Hearon.

