Nebraska Legislature proposes bill to change new license plates every 10 years

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - How does the idea of issuing new license plates in Nebraska every 10 years sound to you?

Ten years rather than six which the state has done for years.

There was actually a little division at a hearing before the transportation committee Tuesday afternoon over making that change. Which was on the issue of when new plates are issued next year.

The senators were also made aware of one major issue with extending the life of license plates.

“They really are reaching the end of life after about five to six years. We start to see lots of damage or worn plates at the end of their life cycle. The wear and tear is definitely noticeable particularly if you’re talking about trailers, semi-trailers, agricultural machinery equipment, you really start to see those things break down,” said Jon Cannon, Nebraska Association of County Officials.

6 News also learned that the warranty on the reflective material used on license plates is six years and that won’t improve. LB 1259 would also increase the fee for a plate from bout $3.50 to $5 to help cover higher costs.

No one disagreed with that proposal.

One senator remarked that stamped plates are way cooler than the printed plates we have today. The director of corrections said they won’t be making a return, the equipment is gone.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections makes the plates. The cost has remained the same since 2005 but there is a need to raise the fee due to higher costs.

Inmates are paid 38 cents to $1.08 for making license plates. The pay increases with experience and good behavior.

