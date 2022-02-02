Nebraska app strives to help teens with suicide prevention

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new smartphone app in Nebraska is aimed at helping teens through their darkest moments.

It’s called “My Companion” and it’s from the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition.

The free download is geared towards teens, encouraging them to express their feelings by giving them a place to write them down.

“Within the app you can keep track of what we call reflections which are what’s going well, what are some barriers that I’ve had during the day, what are some allies, meaning who are some people that I’ve met today or throughout the week that I can depend on?” said Dr. Dave Miers, Founder of the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition.

The app also has emergency contacts and a direct line to the Boys Town hotline. It’s available in both the Google Play store and the Apple App Store.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.