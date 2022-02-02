Finalists named for Millard Public Schools superintendent

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Millard Public Schools Board of Education has selected three people to take part in final interviews for school superintendent.

The interviews will be done in an open public session on Thursday, February 10. Members of the public are invited to watch in person at the MPS administration building at 5606 S. 147th Street or on Zoom.

Public comments will not be taken at the special meeting of the board of education.

Details about the finalists can be found online.

The three candidates are Dr. Josh Fields who is currently the superintendent at Seward Public Schools, Dr. John Schwartz who is currently the superintendent of the Norris School district, and Dr. Jami Jo Thompson who is currently superintendent at Norfolk Public Schools.

Dr. Thompson’s interview is set for 4-5:15 p.m. that evening, Dr. Fields goes at 5:30-6:45 p.m., and Dr. Schwartz will be interviewed 7-8:15 p.m.

Millard superintendent Dr. Jim Sutfin announced his retirement in October 2021effective June 30, 2022. His retirement will end eight years as superintendent and 33 years in education.

