Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid wind chill Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve managed to dodge the snow with our latest storm system but not the cold! Temperatures will be frigid overnight with a cold Thursday forecast. Wind Chill Advisories are in place from midnight to 11 AM Thursday with ‘feels like’ temperatures as cold as -20 for parts of NW Iowa:

Highs on Thursday will only climb to the teens... we’ll have sunshine going for us but it will be a cold day. We’ll have a wind chill factor to deal with from start to finish:

As that system departs the Midwest Friday, warmer air will surge back our way. Friday brings our highs back above freezing with a nice start to the weekend on the way! Plan to get outdoors Saturday rather than Sunday... cooler air moves back in and we’ll likely reach our high in the 30s relatively early in the day before cooling for the afternoon.

Next work week will be warm in comparison with a climb back to the 50s by Tuesday! No major storm system in sight...

