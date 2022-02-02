Douglas County Health Director hopes to see vaccine numbers in kids grow as COVID hospitalizations remain high

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During Tuesday’s Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting, county Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse expressed concerns over the number of children who are hospitalized and the number of children who are fully vaccinated.

According to the health dashboard, as of Tuesday, Feb. 1, the number of children between the ages of 5 and 11 who are fully vaccinated sits at just 28.8%.

“That definitely leaves quite a bit of room for transmission to happen in that age group, and as you saw with 22 hospitalizations in pediatrics, that’s quite a bit higher than what were reporting even back with the delta wave,” Huse said.

While Huse is encouraged by the slow downward trend in the number of cases, hospitalizations are still of major concern. The 22 that was in the hospital Tuesday is just shy of the pandemic high for the county of 28.

“I just wanted to point out that even though we do have a fairly low number, it’s high for us,” she said. “Twenty-two is a very high number of pediatrics compared to where we were at three months ago. Twenty-two doesn’t sound like a high number, but you have to think about the long-term implications for those kiddos.”

Huse says those implications can be serious and that local kids are experiencing them.

“Kids also can get long COVID, they can have ongoing symptoms for months that can be very detrimental to their learning and development, there are also other conditions that can be spurred by having had COVID-19 for them, so seeing higher rates of diabetes and things like multi-inflammatory syndrome for kids.”

The health department says they continue to see a mix of families who are getting their booster shots, and those who are bringing their children in for their first dose of the vaccine, but that there’s always room for improvement.

