Advertisement

Women in North Carolina can now get birth control without a prescription

Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.
Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.(towfiqu//Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.

WBTV reports the new law was passed in August by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The bill goes into effect Feb. 1.

Birth control pills and patches will be able to be supplied by pharmacists qualified to give vaccines without the signature of a patient’s doctor.

The patient must complete an assessment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s United States Medical Eligibility Criteria (US MEC).

The law also allows qualified pharmacists to give prenatal vitamins, nicotine replacement therapy, HIV prevention medications and glucagon for treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

Backers of the bill hope it could help shrink the state’s 44% unplanned pregnancy rate and eliminate some of the barriers like cost and time of going to the doctor that prevents some women from getting the health care they need.

A prescription will still be necessary for emergency contraception.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Officer Brittney Taylor was arrested Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Omaha Police officer arrested after domestic violence report
Car crash at 60th and Sorensen on Jan. 31, 2022.
Three people sent to hospital after crash in Omaha
(AP graphic)
Monday Jan. 31 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity decreases
Together Omaha turns hotel into shelter for elder homeless
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Monday that a second African elephant had been...
Omaha zoo welcomes second baby elephant

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: ‘Full Self-Driving’ software runs stop signs
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust remark
A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over...
Assault reported during Nazi demonstration in Florida
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed by police at Austin-East High School