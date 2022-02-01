Truancy diversion bill dies in Nebraska Legislature

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The idea behind LB 568 seemed simple.

Giving students who are excessively absent from school extra chances at working out the problems through diversion before it ends up in court.

Many opponents of the bill say it’s just another effort to be soft on crime.

“This isn’t about one person or being soft on crime,” said Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks.

Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks pleaded with her colleagues to understand the point of the bill.

“The goal is not to put kids in the school-to-prison pipeline -- which leads to overcrowding our prisons. And we all know the problems we have on that,” said Pansing-Brooks.

She said the point is to get to the bottom of what’s causing the school absences.

Is there economic trouble at home? Abuse? There’s always room to head down the juvenile court path after exhausting the other options.

Last week, Omaha Senators Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne argued that the current system disproportionately affects minority communities.

But the majority of senators disagreed, killing the truancy diversion bill.

“I think a message needs to be sent that enough is enough. We’ve gone through an era here for the last 10 years where we are light on crime,” said Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte.

“There isn’t a participation ribbon in the end. When you make a bad decision, there has to be consequences. Over and over we keep making excuses for why they can’t make right decisions -- and pretty soon we’ve justified the behavior,” said Sen. Curt Friesen.

