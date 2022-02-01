Three people sent to hospital after crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital Monday.

Officers say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at 60th & Sorensen.

Three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one person was pinned and needed help getting out.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Car crash at 60th and Sorensen on Jan. 31, 2022. (PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)

