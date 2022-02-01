Three people sent to hospital after crash in Omaha
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital Monday.
Officers say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at 60th & Sorensen.
Three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one person was pinned and needed help getting out.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
