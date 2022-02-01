Advertisement

Three people sent to hospital after crash in Omaha

Car crash at 60th and Sorensen on Jan. 31, 2022.
Car crash at 60th and Sorensen on Jan. 31, 2022.(PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital Monday.

Officers say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at 60th & Sorensen.

Three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one person was pinned and needed help getting out.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Car crash at 60th and Sorensen on Jan. 31, 2022.
Car crash at 60th and Sorensen on Jan. 31, 2022.(PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Omaha under investigation, sends one to hospital in serious condition
Council Bluffs Police investigate man’s death
Omaha Police Officer Brittney Taylor was arrested Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Omaha Police officer arrested after domestic violence report
Omaha-based roofing company under investigation, accounting screams improprieties
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship...
Former Huskers quarterback Zac Taylor heads to Super Bowl LVI

Latest News

Nebraska troopers investigate head-on crash, two sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries
ORBT announced 500K rides since launch
ORBT announced 500K rides since launch
Truancy bill dies in Nebraska Legislature
Truancy bill dies in Nebraska Legislature
New housing option in Omaha for people without homes
New housing option in Omaha for people without homes