Security camera watching over recycling site in Omaha hoping to prevent illegal dumping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Illegal dumping doesn’t just happen on empty lots and dark streets.

Omaha’s recycling sites have been issued as junk piles. Illegal dumping at a northwest Omaha recycling site has business neighbors dreading windy days.

“On Mondays, we’ll come through and it’s probably the worse because people come through on the weekends and there was a day like holy cow the whole parking lot is filled with trash,” said Shannon Bingham, Seven Salon.

The recycling site is cleaned up and watched over.

“There’s a route in there that sends it wirelessly through to an internet site where we can monitor it,” said James Kee, City Environmental Quality Manager.

A remote security camera trailer has captured three illegal dumping incidents on camera in two weeks. You can zoom in on a license plate, go back, and get the video and there’s no denying.

“It would be hard to prove otherwise,” said Kee.

The video or photos of illegal dumping are sent to the police. One violator has been cited so far while officers are tracking down others.

Whether the illegal dumping happened day or night, the evidence is strong.

“When I see a grown man carry a toilet from the back of their pickup, leave it on the ground and drive away, that’s just unnecessary and there’s signs posted at the site,” said Kee.

Proper recycling is popular here and those doing it the right way are glad to see cameras watching for dumpers who don’t.

“Hopefully it will keep people from dumping their bags.”

“I think it’s a good thing they keep people from dumping illegally.”

Some recyclers don’t notice the cameras.

“Oh yeah, that’s good. I hate it when you see couches and mattresses out here, it’s terrible.”

But the city wants the cameras seen.

“And realize they’re being watched and think twice before they dump stuff on us,” said Kee.

Stylists at nearly Seven Salon want to keep a good look inside and outside so hopefully, the city’s overwatch will keep illegal dumpers out of everyone’s hair.

“Hopefully if they see those cameras up that they’re going to go you know, I don’t really want that on my record, it’s dumb,” said Bingham.

The security camera trailer costs about $42,000. A grant from the state helped the city buy one.

It will be moved between recycling sites and other locations where inspectors see a surge in illegal dumping.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.