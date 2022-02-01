Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler today but the coldest is on the way tonight!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cooler air is settling into the area this morning thanks to the northwest wind we’ve had most of the night. Temperatures are likely to bounce around the 30s all day as we try to warm, cooler air continues to funnel in and the clouds increase all day.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind gusts are likely to spike up near 40 mph at times for a while mid morning too before settling back into the 25-30 mph range the rest of the day.

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

The next round of colder air is then set to move in tonight and will be ready for you by the time you head out the door Wednesday. Clouds are expected to be thick as well. North wind gusts and the clouds will make it very tough to warm all day Wednesday.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

While we get cold air, the heavy snow and high impact winter weather are missing us to the south. Big snows are likely through Kansas, Missouri and Illinois where several places will see 6-12″ with some spots going over 12″. Some icing is likely as well. It will be a mess to the south. The best travel day for heading that way will be today as most of this will start to fall overnight tonight.

Winter Impacts (WOWT)

Clouds will clear out of our area Wednesday night into Thursday morning but it will take another day for the cold to follow suit. Warmer 30s and 40s are on the way this weekend.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

