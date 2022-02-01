Advertisement

LIVE AT 3:30: Ricketts to announce ARPA financial aid for Nebraska homeowners impacted by COVID-19

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts plans to announce an assistance program for Nebraska homeowners during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund, created with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, will be made available to homeowners who experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic who meet certain income eligibility requirements.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, will join the governor to talk more about eligibility requirements and explain the application process.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Officer Brittney Taylor was arrested Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Omaha Police officer arrested after domestic violence report
Car crash at 60th and Sorensen on Jan. 31, 2022.
Three people sent to hospital after crash in Omaha
Together Omaha turns hotel into shelter for elder homeless
(AP graphic)
Monday Jan. 31 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity decreases
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Monday that a second African elephant had been...
Omaha zoo welcomes second baby elephant

Latest News

(AP graphic)
Tuesday Feb. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 8 deaths, most unvaccinated
Hit & run
Council Bluffs pedestrian hit, left behind
Power outage briefly reported in Omaha
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler today but the coldest is on the way tonight!