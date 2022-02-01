LIVE AT 3:30: Ricketts to announce ARPA financial aid for Nebraska homeowners impacted by COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts plans to announce an assistance program for Nebraska homeowners during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund, created with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, will be made available to homeowners who experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic who meet certain income eligibility requirements.

Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, will join the governor to talk more about eligibility requirements and explain the application process.

