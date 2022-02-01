Advertisement

Power outage briefly reported in Omaha

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPPD blamed a wiring issue that led to 2,408 customers to be without power briefly around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The general area of the outage was between 144th & 190th Street and between Q and West Maple.

The number of customers affected was down to about 80 without a half hour.

Early on, the outage was blamed on a major backup at 156th and Bob Boozer Drive due to traffic lights being out.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Officer Brittney Taylor was arrested Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Omaha Police officer arrested after domestic violence report
Car crash at 60th and Sorensen on Jan. 31, 2022.
Three people sent to hospital after crash in Omaha
(AP graphic)
Monday Jan. 31 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity decreases
Together Omaha turns hotel into shelter for elder homeless
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Monday that a second African elephant had been...
Omaha zoo welcomes second baby elephant

Latest News

Hit & run
Council Bluffs pedestrian hit, left behind
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler today but the coldest is on the way tonight!
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Security camera watching over recycling site in Omaha hoping to prevent illegal dumping