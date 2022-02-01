Power outage briefly reported in Omaha
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPPD blamed a wiring issue that led to 2,408 customers to be without power briefly around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The general area of the outage was between 144th & 190th Street and between Q and West Maple.
The number of customers affected was down to about 80 without a half hour.
Early on, the outage was blamed on a major backup at 156th and Bob Boozer Drive due to traffic lights being out.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.