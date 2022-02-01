Power outage briefly reported in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPPD blamed a wiring issue that led to 2,408 customers to be without power briefly around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The general area of the outage was between 144th & 190th Street and between Q and West Maple.

The number of customers affected was down to about 80 without a half hour.

Early on, the outage was blamed on a major backup at 156th and Bob Boozer Drive due to traffic lights being out.

