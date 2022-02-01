Advertisement

LIVE UPDATES: Omaha City Council to decide on downtown library property

By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council is set to make a decision Tuesday on plans for W. Dale Clark Library.

The proposal needs four votes to pass. An hour into the council’s discussion, it appeared that three council members were in favor of the plan.

The city is considering the 10-year lease at 14th and Jones streets, approved by the Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees in January, with further plans to relocate the library’s processing center and administrative offices at 84th and Frederick streets.

The council heard public comment on the matter during its meeting last week. The next day, Omaha city and business leaders unveiled a plan to reshape the downtown core and the city’s skyline in the next few years by putting a Mutual of Omaha skyscraper on the current library property.

During discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting, Councilman Vinny Palermo said he was frustrated that last week’s public debate didn’t mean a thing.

“The wrecking ball is coming,” he said.

Palermo echoed comments he made during last week’s meeting criticizing the mayor’s office for a lack of transparency.

The Mutual of Omaha downtown move would be a land swap, business and city leaders said during last week’s presentation, with the city giving up the W. Dale Clark library spot to the company for its new HQ, and developer Lanoha giving the city a vacant property formerly occupied by Union Pacific — a site Mutual of Omaha considered for its new skyscraper.

City and library leaders along with local developers also announced last week a plan to renovate the Do Space at 72nd and Dodge streets into a centralized library for the city.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

