Advertisement

Nebraska troopers investigate head-on crash, two sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a speeding driver on I-80 who refused to pull over for a traffic stop caused a head-on crash.

Involving both the NSP and an Aurora officer, the incident happened Sunday morning near the Grand Island exit. Investigators say the 18-year-old driving a Toyota Corolla refused to pull over and instead flipped a u-turn driving west in the eastbound lanes.

State troopers say he ended up crashing head-on with a Lincoln Navigator and himself and the other driver were taken to St. Francis Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Lincoln received further treatment at Bergan Mercy.

According to the release, the 18-year-old was ejected from the car during the crash.

Three other people in the SUV had minor injuries and no names have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Omaha under investigation, sends one to hospital in serious condition
Council Bluffs Police investigate man’s death
Omaha-based roofing company under investigation, accounting screams improprieties
Several fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northeast...
UPDATE: Three dead in Pierce house fire all under age of 18
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship...
Former Huskers quarterback Zac Taylor heads to Super Bowl LVI

Latest News

ORBT announced 500K rides since launch
ORBT announced 500K rides since launch
Truancy bill dies in Nebraska Legislature
Truancy bill dies in Nebraska Legislature
New housing option in Omaha for people without homes
New housing option in Omaha for people without homes
Excessive speeding skyrockets in Nebraska during pandemic
Excessive speeding skyrockets in Nebraska during pandemic