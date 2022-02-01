Nebraska troopers investigate head-on crash, two sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a speeding driver on I-80 who refused to pull over for a traffic stop caused a head-on crash.

Involving both the NSP and an Aurora officer, the incident happened Sunday morning near the Grand Island exit. Investigators say the 18-year-old driving a Toyota Corolla refused to pull over and instead flipped a u-turn driving west in the eastbound lanes.

State troopers say he ended up crashing head-on with a Lincoln Navigator and himself and the other driver were taken to St. Francis Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Lincoln received further treatment at Bergan Mercy.

According to the release, the 18-year-old was ejected from the car during the crash.

Three other people in the SUV had minor injuries and no names have been released at this time.

