Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid air arrives tonight, snow chances stay south

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty north winds have pushed colder air back into the region after a mild start to the week. Temperatures were still around 40 at Midnight, but have fallen into the lower 30s for the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 20s this evening, with wind chills dropping into the teens and single digits. The cold north wind will take readings down to 11 degrees in the metro by morning, with wind chills potentially dropping below zero.

Wednesday Wind Chills (WOWT)

Wednesday will be a very cold day for the metro, with highs only reaching the upper teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will likely hover between 5 above and 5 below zero throughout the day. Some very light snow showers are possible in far southern Nebraska and Iowa, mainly south of Highway 2. Any snow showers would end by the afternoon. The Omaha metro likely stays snow-free outside of a few flurries. The biggest impacts here will come from the cold, with temperatures falling to near, or even below zero Wednesday night.

Wednesday Snow Potential (WOWT)

A more significant winter storm is expected to our south, affecting areas from Kansas through Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. Some parts of Missouri and Illinois could pick up over a foot of snow. Significant icing is also possible with this storm. The icing threat is mainly south of I-44 in Missouri, stretching into northern Arkansas as well as western Kentucky and Tennessee. Major travel disruptions are likely in those areas beginning early Wednesday morning, lasting through Thursday afternoon.

Heavy Snow Potential (WOWT)

As that system departs the Midwest Friday, warmer air will surge back our way. The forecast turns quite mild for the end of the week, with highs potentially reaching back toward 50 degrees by the end of the weekend.

Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.