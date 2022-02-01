Advertisement

Douglas County Health employees in negotiations, express feelings of burnout

By John Chapman
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Department Employees Association Leadership tells 6 News they have been negotiating since last August.

“For a department that has gone through hell and back for the past two years with no end in sight and piling on the unprecedented inflation rate 2.5% is not fair compensation,” said Adam Carlson.

Adam Carlson is with the Douglas County Health Department Employees Association. He told Douglas County commissioners COVID has put a burden on employees in the health department.

“The employees of the health department created and maintain a distribution center that has distributed 15.5 million pieces of PPE, a call center that has revied and counseled over 65,000 calls, our vaccination clinics have given over 217,000 life-saving vaccinations.”

Right now the employee association is in negotiations with Douglas County. Carlson says in the upcoming negotiations monetary matters were brought to the county commission for review.

“The current offer to the H.D.E.A. is 2.5% raise for a contract of three years, this is a very disappointing offer, for the year of 2022 the Douglas County Board awarded itself a 4% raise.”

County officials don’t usually discuss negotiations in public but when asked by a board member, County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse says employees are leaving the health department for a variety of reasons.

“They do just mention the level of burnout, they’re exhausted. They’re overwhelmed, they’re exhausted, they’re dealing with constant negativity which is really unfair to them, they’re just doing their jobs.”

The employees’ associations did ask for Dr. Huse’s support in the negotiations. Dr. Huse would not give 6 News a comment on the issue.

Frigid air arrives tonight, snow chances stay south
