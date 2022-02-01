Advertisement

Council Bluffs pedestrian hit, left behind

Hit & run
Hit & run(AP)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police need help to find out who struck a pedestrian early Tuesday morning and left the scene.

Officers were dispatched to North 7th and West Washington Avenue at 2:09 a.m.

They found the victim lying in the middle of the street with a severe head injury.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CBPD Special Operation Unit at 712-328-4948.

