Council Bluffs pedestrian hit, left behind

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police need help to find out who struck a pedestrian early Tuesday morning and left the scene.

Officers were dispatched to North 7th and West Washington Avenue at 2:09 a.m.

They found the victim lying in the middle of the street with a severe head injury.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CBPD Special Operation Unit at 712-328-4948.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.