Council Bluffs pedestrian hit, left behind
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police need help to find out who struck a pedestrian early Tuesday morning and left the scene.
Officers were dispatched to North 7th and West Washington Avenue at 2:09 a.m.
They found the victim lying in the middle of the street with a severe head injury.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CBPD Special Operation Unit at 712-328-4948.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.