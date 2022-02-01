Advertisement

Candidate receives heavy-hitting endorsements in Douglas County Sheriff’s race

By Brian Mastre
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Election Day is around 12 weeks away.

One of the competitive races is for Douglas County Sheriff with two Democrats with decades worth of experience in law enforcement.

“Greg brings the right kind of political math, it’s called addition and multiplication bringing people together to find common purpose and finding solutions that will work for more than a political party,” said Former Nebraska Governor and U.S. Senator Ben Nelson.

Former Nebraska Governor and U.S. Senator Ben Nelson and Bob Kerrey turned out Monday to show support for Greg Gonzalez. Gonzalez just wrapped his 29-year law enforcement career, retiring as Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department earlier this month.

He recognizes there are questions regarding his sudden retirement as well as his wife who is suing the city for discrimination. She’s an Omaha Police Precinct Captain currently under investigation.

“It’s no secret that my wife has existing litigation with the city. I’m always going to support my spouse. I’m retired. Yep - I’ve heard a lot of different rumors. It was time for me to retire. I couldn’t really commit to the citizens of Omaha and commit to the citizens in a countrywide campaign,” said Gonzalez.

The South Omaha native says his management background and having worked at both departments are why he’s the best candidate.

“I believe the sheriff’s office is looking for a change. It’s been 26 years that the former sheriff was there. And it’s a great opportunity to change the terrain of law enforcement -- as you know it’s dangerous in law enforcement now,” said Gonzalez.

In the primary, Gonzales will be facing Democrat Wayne Husdon, the current Chief Deputy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Hudson seen door-to-door campaigning today says the best endorsement he’s looking for is the citizens of Douglas County and that the sheriff must carry out their duties in a fair and impartial manner.

“Political affiliation has no bearing on enforcing the law.”

