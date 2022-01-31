Advertisement

Together Omaha turns hotel into shelter for elder homeless

By Roger Hamer
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An old hotel is helping the city take a big step forward in helping the homeless.

It’s being converted into a transitional shelter for older people who are homeless. The idea is to help them stay safe as they transition to more permanent housing.

“Obviously living on the street is not healthy,” said Mike Hornacek, president and CEO of Together Omaha. “A significant portion of people experiencing homelessness in Omaha are over age 65. They have pretty severe health issues, like asthma, lung disease even people fighting cancer.”

That’s why the nonprofit Together Omaha — through local, state, federal, and philanthropic funds — bought an old hotel downtown to provide a place for homeless people with special health needs.

Hornacek said the sale went through in December and 20 rooms were quickly made available last week.

“We filled them up right away,” Hornacek said. “We’ll have somewhere in the neighborhood of 58 rooms eventually when all the renovations are done.”

Renovations at the old hotel are ongoing, with hopes to quickly have them ready for more people in need. Hornacek said this is basically an emergency transitional housing option.

A pilot program last year with two other hotels set the groundwork for Together Omaha moving forward with the project. He said it’s a big step forward but still just a start to helping the homeless.

Hornacek said a full-time nurse will be on-location if any serious health issues arise, and provide rides to off-site appointments.

“As excited as we are about the project, sadly... we’ll fill all the rooms almost immediately,” he said.

