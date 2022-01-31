Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Best day of the week before some bitter cold returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very mild January morning is what you get to start your Monday. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s out the door with some high clouds moving through. It won’t be perfectly sunny today but we’ll warm well into the 50s!

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Winds from the south will help with the warming but only gust to near 20 mph at the strongest.

The first of two rounds of colder air moves in tonight. The official high will likely be what is on the thermometer just after midnight tonight. That should be near 40 degrees. Then we’ll drop into the 30s and stay there for the rest of Tuesday. Northwest wind gusts up near 30 mph are likely too.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

The next round of cold air moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Once again the high will likely be shortly after midnight but this time we’re talking about lower 20s. We’ll then fall off into the teens and stay there all day Wednesday under cloudy skies.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The 6 First Alert Day has been canceled Wednesday as the track of the snow is likely to move through Kansas & Missouri and bring the most significant impacts to areas to our south. We’ll still have a bout of cold air but it will be short lived and the warmth will be able to recover quickly.

First Alert Canceled (WOWT)

Snow Odds (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.