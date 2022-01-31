Reopening date for Gene Leahy Mall gets prolonged for about one month
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With expectations of the Gene Leahy Mall reopening on Memorial Day, there’s an announcement of a delay.
Officials confirmed Monday the re-opening date of Gene Leahy Mall is now scheduled for Friday, July 1, 2022. They say the delay is because of the ongoing supply chain issues and other COVID-19 related schedule impacts, according to the release.
There will weekend full of family-friendly activities, music, and entertainment after the reopening.
