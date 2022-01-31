Advertisement

Reopening date for Gene Leahy Mall gets prolonged for about one month

Progress camera of Omaha Riverfront on Jan. 12, 2022.
Progress camera of Omaha Riverfront on Jan. 12, 2022.(PHOTO: riverfrontrevitalization.com)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 31, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With expectations of the Gene Leahy Mall reopening on Memorial Day, there’s an announcement of a delay.

Officials confirmed Monday the re-opening date of Gene Leahy Mall is now scheduled for Friday, July 1, 2022. They say the delay is because of the ongoing supply chain issues and other COVID-19 related schedule impacts, according to the release.

There will weekend full of family-friendly activities, music, and entertainment after the reopening.

