Omaha zoo welcomes second baby elephant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Monday announced the birth of its second African elephant calf.

“Mom and calf are doing well,” the zoo’s release states.

The male calf was born at 9:08 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the zoo. The baby elephant was born to Claire, a 13-year-old African elephant, which zoo staff had been watching closely over the weekend after indications of labor were detected. Callee, the zoo’s 21-year-old male elephant, fathered the offspring.

The newest arrival is the second African elephant calf born at Henry Doorly. The zoo welcomed Eugenia, named just last week; the female was born on Jan. 7.

Together, they are the “first and only African elephants born at Omaha’s Zoo and Aquarium,” the release states.

The second calf has arrived! Claire, a 13-year-old African elephant, gave birth to a male calf at 9:08 p.m. yesterday,... Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Monday, January 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.