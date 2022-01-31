Omaha Police officer arrested after domestic violence report

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Monday that they had arrested one of their own officers over the weekend following a report of domestic violence.

The domestic violence disturbance was reported around 4 a.m. Sunday, when OPD received a 911 call to a home east of 47th Street and Laurel Avenue in north Omaha.

OPD said in its report that officers spoke with the victim, who had injuries to the head and face.

After a preliminary investigation, OPD officers arrested Taylor and booked her into Douglas County Corrections on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence assault.

OPD said Taylor was immediately placed on administrative leave.

“An internal investigation has been initiated by Chief Schmaderer separate from the criminal investigation,” the release states.

