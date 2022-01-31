Advertisement

Omaha man arrested for first-degree murder denied bond

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 37-year-old man made his first court appearance Monday after being arrested from reports of a man who died after being found shot and wounded in a car.

William Snoody was denied bonded and formally charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to the affidavit, he allegedly admitted to firing several times at the victim. He was also convicted in March 2020 for domestic violence assault/strangulation and in March 2004 for armed robbery.

Snoody has a preliminary hearing on Monday, March 7.

