Omaha man arrested for first-degree murder denied bond
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 37-year-old man made his first court appearance Monday after being arrested from reports of a man who died after being found shot and wounded in a car.
William Snoody was denied bonded and formally charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
According to the affidavit, he allegedly admitted to firing several times at the victim. He was also convicted in March 2020 for domestic violence assault/strangulation and in March 2004 for armed robbery.
Snoody has a preliminary hearing on Monday, March 7.
