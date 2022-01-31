Advertisement

Omaha to celebrate America July 22

Fireworks
Fireworks(KTVF)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The annual City of Omaha Celebrates America concert and fireworks show will be held Friday, July 22 this year.

Like 2021, the date will be later than usual in 2022 to accommodate the concert headliner, who will be announced at a later date.

As in years past, except 2020 when the event was canceled due to the pandemic, a fireworks show will close the event at Omaha’s Memorial Park following a free concert.

Organizers say this year’s event will also feature videos of local bands and musicians. Selected videos will be featured on video screens throughout the day and between sets.

The event is sponsored by the Omaha Parks Foundation and will be managed by Vic Gutman and Associates. More information will be provided on WOWT.com as the date approaches and on the event’s website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Omaha under investigation, sends one to hospital in serious condition
Council Bluffs Police investigate man’s death
Omaha-based roofing company under investigation, accounting screams improprieties
Several fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northeast...
UPDATE: Three dead in Pierce house fire all under age of 18
Car crash into Omaha building causes gas leak

Latest News

Monday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Best day of the week before some bitter cold returns
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Crosswalk sign Blackstone
Interim safety measures taken in Blackstone to improve pedestrian safety
Zac Taylor
Zac Taylor and Bengals head to the Super Bowl