Omaha to celebrate America July 22

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The annual City of Omaha Celebrates America concert and fireworks show will be held Friday, July 22 this year.

Like 2021, the date will be later than usual in 2022 to accommodate the concert headliner, who will be announced at a later date.

As in years past, except 2020 when the event was canceled due to the pandemic, a fireworks show will close the event at Omaha’s Memorial Park following a free concert.

Organizers say this year’s event will also feature videos of local bands and musicians. Selected videos will be featured on video screens throughout the day and between sets.

The event is sponsored by the Omaha Parks Foundation and will be managed by Vic Gutman and Associates. More information will be provided on WOWT.com as the date approaches and on the event’s website.

