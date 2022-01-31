Monday Jan. 31 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity decreases

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Douglas County update

DEATHS: The Douglas County Health Department reported three COVID-19 deaths on Monday: an unvaccinated woman in her 40s, an unvaccinated woman in her 70s, and a vaccinated woman older than age 85 have died. The local death toll now stands at 991 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported 1,471 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the community total to 137,614 cases since March 2020.

The latest report dropped the local case average to 771 cases from 922 cases. About a month ago, it was 691 cases. About two months ago, it was 239 cases.

The Douglas County health department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed a decline in test positivity from 27.3% to 24.1%. The dashboard also noted a seven-day average of 946 cases per 100,000 people, down from 1,127.4 reported on Friday and continuing the downward trend from the peak average of more than 1,800 cases per 100,000 people reported about two weeks ago.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels.

As of Sunday afternoon, local hospitals were 82% full, with 209 beds available, up from 173 reported on Friday. ICUs were 82% full with 55 beds available, up from 41 reported Friday. Pediatric ICUs were 82% full, with 24 beds available, compared with 27 on Friday.

A month ago, Omaha-area hospitals were reporting that they were 85% full — the same capacity also reported three months ago. A year ago, they were 74% full.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: Local hospitals were caring for 14 fewer COVID-19 patients than were reported Friday, and 28 fewer than the pandemic record number reported Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, there were a total of 424 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Of those patients, 22 were in pediatric care, down from Friday’s pandemic record of 28 pediatric patients. In local ICUs, there were 87 adult patients; 47 patients were on ventilators.

A month ago, there were 304 COVID-19 patients in Omaha-area hospitals. Three months ago, there were 203 COVID-19 patients. A year ago, there were 188 COVID-19 patients.

Additionally, seven patients — three adult patients and four pediatric patients — were awaiting COVID-19 test results, DCHD said Monday.

VACCINATIONS: To date, 65.3% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. The most recent group authorized for vaccination, youth ages 5-11, is 28.6% vaccinated; 64.7% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION BREAKTHROUGH: The Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard reported that as of Thursday, 32,029 of the 372,610 — or 8.6% — vaccinated people experienced a breakthrough case; and that 0.026% of those cases have resulted in death.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health, based in Lincoln, said Monday that it was caring for 102 COVID-19 patients, down from the hospital system’s record 105 reported on Friday. Of those patients, 11 were still on ventilators. The health system is also caring for two pediatric COVID-19 patients.

Bryan also reported Monday that 39% of its 38 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. Additionally, eight more patients were awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

MONDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Elkhorn Valley Campus , located at 829 N. 204th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

5-7 p.m. at Beals Elementary School , located at 1720 S. 48th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

5-7 p.m. at Pinewood Elementary School, located at 6717 N. 63rd St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

TUESDAY

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available

5-7 p.m. at Gomez Heritage Elementary School , located at 5101 S. 17th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

5-7 p.m. at Standing Bear Elementary School, located at 15860 Taylor St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.-noon at Metropolitan Community College’s South Omaha Campus , located at 829 N. 204th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+and Moderna

THURSDAY

1-4 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus – Building No. 23 , located at 32nd & Sorensen Parkway, – Pfizer for ages 5+

4-7 p.m. at Benson High Magnet School , located at 5120 Maple St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

4-7 p.m. at Omaha South High Magnet School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY FEB. 4

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available

SATURDAY FEB. 5

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Nelson Mandela Elementary School , located at 6316 N. 30th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+ and Moderna

Noon-3 p.m. at Girls Inc., located at 2811 N. 45th St. – All vaccines available

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, for children ages 5-11, at the following clinics:

OneWorld will also offer children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

Sarpy/Cass vaccination clinics

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric dose.

Appointments are recommended but not required. For scheduling assistance, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

Some info about COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Council Bluffs

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at : 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Bryan Health | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Papillion-La Vista Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Council Bluffs Community Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | UNO | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

