LPD responds to stabbing at CJ’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department responded to a stabbing at CJ’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill off Highway 6 and West P Street on Saturday.

According to LPD, a card game at the bar led to an altercation around 11:59 p.m. During the fight, 47-year-old Steven Stowers pulled out a knife and stabbed a 49-year-old man twice in the neck.

LPD said a 3-inch blade bar knife was identified by witnesses as the knife Stowers used to stab the victim. Officers said the knife was normally kept on the countertop of the bar.

Police said while searching Stowers, they found a concealed 45-caliber pistol and Stowers was intoxicated at the time.

Stowers was arrested for second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The 49-year-old victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LPD said Stowers did have permit for concealed carry.

