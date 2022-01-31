Advertisement

LPD arrests man for firing off handgun in downtown Lincoln

Jason Harden
Jason Harden(Station)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man in downtown Lincoln for firing a handgun multiple times on Sunday.

According to LPD, officers were called to Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street around 1:28 a.m. for reports of a man firing a gun in the area.

LPD said when they arrived, officers saw Jason Harden holding a pistol.

Officers said Harden ignored officer’s commands to stop walking. Police said Harden turned in an aggressive manner and charged toward them, however the pistol was not in his hand at the time.

According to police, Harden was taken into custody with help of a taser. Police said they found the loaded pistol near where Harden turned.

LPD said officers also found two pistol casings near where Harden was located.

Harden is a convicted felon out of California.

He was arrested and is facing unlawful discharge of firearm charges, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm, theft by unlawful taking and possession of firearm by prohibited person charges.

According to LPD, around 10:30 p.m. that night, a 25-year-old man realized his 9 mm pistol had been stolen after he allowed Harden to stay with him.

