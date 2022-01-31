Interim safety measures taken in Blackstone to improve pedestrian safety

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a string of serious and deadly pedestrian accidents in Blackstone, interim changes are being made to improve safety for those walking the popular district.

“We’ve had some flags, the city has also put up some pedestrian flags and signage for the motorists to see that there are pedestrians in the area, they put down ‘slow’ on the street, those are improvements they’ve done,” says Jim Farho, President of the Blackstone Improvement District.

“They also posted some traffic speed signs that show how fast you’re going so when you’re coming through here you’ll see that and if you’re speeding maybe that would make you slow down, it’s bringing awareness,” says Omaha city councilman Danny Begley, who vowed to work to bring change to the district following an accident that a 25-year-old woman narrowly survived in June.

Begley tells 6 News he’s been working with the city’s Public Works department and traffic engineers to figure out safe, feasible options to help the district until permanent changes are made, and he is glad the collaboration has helped bring about positive changes.

One of those changes includes timing the stoplights at 36th, 38th and 40th streets.

“The sequence of the light changes more so you can’t blow through without hitting a red light,” Begley says. Public Works made the change to the lights last week.

Now, lights are green for around 35 second before changing to allow pedestrians to cross. Previously, the lights only turned red if there was a car waiting to turn onto Farnam, or if a pedestrian hit the crosswalk button.

“People don’t have to hit the button to cross, it’s sequenced automatically now which is a good safety improvement,” he adds.

Along with Public Works, the Blackstone District is also partnering with OPPD to improve and upgrade the lighting along Farnam. By the end of next week, street lights in the area will be replaced with higher wattage LED lights that are brighter and extend wider.

“So again, more light, makes you more aware of pedestrians in the area,” Farho adds.

Farho says the district hopes to begin the permanent streetscape project in early 2023. The project includes widening the sidewalks, narrowing the lanes and creating a center turn lane along Farnam.

An accident that killed a 20-year-old woman in December became a turning point in the conversation over safety concerns in the district.

“Something has to be done, it has to be done to improve pedestrian safety, we have a lot of people who come to the district, the weather’s going to get warmer before you know it and we’re going to have a lot more people here and we want to make sure it’s safer,” Farho says.

A December report by Jeff Riesselman, the city traffic engineer, shows that there have been 14 pedestrian accidents in Blackstone since 2015. Five in 2015, two in 2017, two in 2019, and 5 in 2021.

The report details recommendations that were given to the Blackstone District concerning pedestrian safety in 2016, as well as a 2018 study conducted by the city to measure speed of vehicles passing through and if more signalized crosswalks were necessary.

“Eight of the fourteen crashes occurred at signalized and marked crosswalks. Four occurred in midblock locations between intersections and two occurred at unsignalized unmarked crosswalks at intersections. The majority of crashes have occurred at marked crosswalks. Improving pedestrian safety in Blackstone is going to require more than just providing marked crosswalks,” the report states.

Omaha’s crosswalk policy is largely based on a Federal Highway Administration publication which states in some situations, marked and signalized crosswalks are less-safe than an intersection with no marked or signalized crosswalk. The city’s 2018 study found that the Blackstone District is one of those facilities.

“It has been and remains the position of Public Works that under the conditions currently present on Farnam Street through Blackstone, that the crosswalks at unsignalized intersections are safer being left unmarked,” the report reads.

In March of 2019, the Public Works department agreed that the District’s streetscape project was acceptable to pursue.

“When you’re driving through here, it’s really critical for people, and the city I think has done a good job of posting those safety indicators to slow people down so everyone can come up here and enjoy themselves and feel safe,” Begley says.

Until Blackstone’s streetscape project begins, Begley, Farho and the city are hopeful that the interim changes will make a difference.

