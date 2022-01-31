Fortenberry, challenger trade barbs on fundraising

(WOWT) - Republican Nebraska Congressional candidates took new shots at each other on Monday.

State Sen. Mike Flood, running against incumbent Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, said he got into the race because he thinks Fortenberry will lose because of his indictment.

Flood said his campaign has raised more than $400,000 in recent weeks, and in a jab aimed at the Congressman, he said that none of those dollars have come “from foreign nationals.”

Fortenberry’s campaign has not provided any new fundraising amounts, but according to federal election data, he had raised $465,000 in the first nine months of 2021.

“Omaha money can’t change Flood’s voting record,” Fortenberry’s campaign told 6 News on Monday.

The Democrat in the race, State Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks, officially filed her run for Congress on Monday morning, saying it’s “time for new and honest leadership in Washington.” Earlier this month, she said she had raised $210,000 for her campaign.

Meanwhile, in new court documents filed Monday in Los Angeles, the government asked the judge to move Congressman Fortenberry’s trial to March 15 because jury trials are not allowed right now because of COVID-19 outbreaks in the region. The trial was supposed to begin Feb. 15.

Fortenberry’s team asked the judge to move the trial to Nebraska last week.

The judge has not yet ruled on the motions.

