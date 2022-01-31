Advertisement

Former Huskers quarterback Zac Taylor heads to Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship...
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just three short years Zac Taylor is headed to the Super Bowl as Cincinnati’s head coach. The former Nebraska quarterback has led a huge turnaround in Cincinnati, it started with a 2-14 season in 2019, then 4-11-1 last season and now the AFC Championship. The first for the franchise since the late 80′s. This win came inside the same stadium Nebraska played for the BIG 12 championship his senior year, 2006.

It certainly did not look like this would happen late in the first half when Kansas City built an 18-point lead. In the final minute before halftime, the Bengals scored their first touchdown, a Samaje Perine 41-yard catch and run. Then late in the third quarter, Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown that pulled the Bengals to within two. Moments later they tied the game on a two-point conversion. The two teams each kicked field goals in the final seven minutes of regulation to force overtime. Then Kansas City won the coin toss. Coming into this game, in this format, 90% of postseason coin toss winners went on to win games. That number is now 83% because Cincinnati intercepted Patrick Mahomes and kicked a field goal to win 27-24. Playoff coin toss winners are 10-2 in this format, previously they were 10-1.

