Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Our next big cool down comes with light snow potential

Emily's Monday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild weekend and Monday we’re cooling down! Our next cold front is lurking off to the NW and we’ll feel changes as soon as Tuesday! Highs fall to the mid-30s under cloudier skies... that’ll come with breezy conditions adding a wind chill factor to the day.

Cold on the way
By Wednesday the coldest of the air is here! This system will also bring heavy snow to parts of the Midwest, but locally totals are looking light.

Heavy snow to our south
The heaviest snow keeps to the south of E Nebraska and W Iowa... we’ll see light snow chances here but the best chances for snow on Wednesday will be mainly south of the Metro.

Wednesday snow potential
Wednesday Metro snow potential
The cold will be a much higher impact than the snow for us. We’ll only warm to an high of 19 on Wednesday but with a N wind gusting to the 20s and 30s it will feel much colder... plan on a day that feels like it is below zero the single digits!

Cold Wednesday
We’ll take some time to warm up but you’ll notice a difference by the end of the work week! Highs on Friday will make it back above freezing and we’ll spend the weekend in the 40s ahead of 50s to kick off next work week!

Next 5 days
Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

