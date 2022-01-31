Earthquake rattles Oklahoma and Kansas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of people reported feeling the ground shake late Monday morning across much of Oklahoma and Kansas. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a Magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck around 11:10am a little over 4 miles northwest of Medford in northern Oklahoma, near the Kansas border.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.5 - 7 km NW of Medford, Oklahoma https://t.co/0jScsrLi0U — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 31, 2022

Numerous reports of the earthquake came in right away from the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The National Weather Service in Tulsa tweeted that they felt the quake in their office.

BIG earthquake just felt here at @NWStulsa! — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) January 31, 2022

Shaking was reported as far away as Kansas City, Kansas and Dallas, Texas. So far there have been no reports of any damage or injuries. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced that its Induced Seismicity Department and the Oklahoma Geological Survey are investigating the earthquake.

Shaking from the earthquake in Oklahoma reported as far away as Kansas City and Dallas. (USGS)

An aftershock measure magnitude 2.1 was recorded about an hour after the initial report. The magnitude 4.5 quake was the largest in several years for the region.

