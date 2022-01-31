Earthquake rattles Oklahoma and Kansas
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of people reported feeling the ground shake late Monday morning across much of Oklahoma and Kansas. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a Magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck around 11:10am a little over 4 miles northwest of Medford in northern Oklahoma, near the Kansas border.
Numerous reports of the earthquake came in right away from the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The National Weather Service in Tulsa tweeted that they felt the quake in their office.
Shaking was reported as far away as Kansas City, Kansas and Dallas, Texas. So far there have been no reports of any damage or injuries. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced that its Induced Seismicity Department and the Oklahoma Geological Survey are investigating the earthquake.
An aftershock measure magnitude 2.1 was recorded about an hour after the initial report. The magnitude 4.5 quake was the largest in several years for the region.
