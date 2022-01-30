Tattoo artists try to get through the pandemic at Omaha event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just like many, tattoo artists and shops have been impacted by the pandemic.

But an event like the Omaha Tattoo Festival at the CHI Health Center had everyone eager to make some business and get new ink.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response to our shows and our attendance has actually grown this year since we went over to this side of the bridge,” said Dr. Blaspheny.

Over 200 tattoo artists from all over the country pack the room giving the people what they want. With the pandemic going on for about two years now, many artists and shops have had to face challenging times.

“It really hurt a lot. A few shops went under. Some shops trying to get back above water because they went so long without an income.”

Sarah and Steven are tattoo artists from Michigan. They also experienced a shutdown at the start of the pandemic but were able was to bounce back with their shops.

“It really hasn’t slowed anything down too much I feel like. People need to express themselves you know they need an outlet. So as soon as people are able, they came to see us you know?” said Sarah Giacalone.

But even though many shops are back up, the country is still experiencing new COVID variants. Steven Hill says they try their best to stay safe, along with the customers.

“Since there’s been so many variants were kinda all on the same page so we can kinda continue to do what we been doing and try to stay safe as possible,” said Steven Hill.

Local shops ink’s tattoo and piercing are felt the impact when they first had to shut down but has also been able to get back on their feet since. And a lot of that is possible thanks to their customers.

“Anytime that you can have people can get together and get their work done...That’s what we live for,” said Arron Mackeogn.

But Arron believes that getting a tattoo can be therapy for many.

“Well, you get to focus your mind on that and not anything else you got. You let your worries go to the side and get some ink done.”

