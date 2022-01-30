Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest two men in separate car chases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested two men in separate overnight car chases over the weekend.

Andrew Willard, 36, from Bristol, Wisconsin was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, and numerous traffic violations.

From Bellevue, Benjamin Crismon, 37, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, and traffic violations.

In the first chase, a trooper attempted a traffic stop Friday morning when they noticed a Buick Regal, driven by Willard, going 115 mph on I-80 near Grand Island, at mile marker 317, according to the release. The chase started when the Buick continue speeding heading west.

With help from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Kearney Police Department, they were able to stop the car with stop sticks around mile marker 275. It’s reported the car exited and re-entered I-80 multiple times.

Willard was taken into custody without incident.

In the second chase, a trooper attempted a traffic stop overnight Saturday when they witnessed a Ford Mustang, driven by Crismon, speeding on I-480. They say it was near the junction with I-80.

The chase started when the driver continue to speed and refused to yield, according to the release.

The car came to a stop when it lost control and spun out after trying to turn onto 60th Street. Officials say the Mustang made an exit off I-80 at 60th Street after merging on I-80 west going over 100 mph.

Crismon was taken into custody.

Authorities say Willard was logged in Hall County Jail and Crismon was lodged in Douglas County Jail.

